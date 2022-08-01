Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.