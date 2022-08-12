Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.