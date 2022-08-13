Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
The Roanoke area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. How likely is i…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a…
The Roanoke area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a 57% c…
This evening in Roanoke: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forec…
The Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.