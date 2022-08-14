Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a…
The Roanoke area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a 57% c…
This evening in Roanoke: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forec…
The Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfec…
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods …