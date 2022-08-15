Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
