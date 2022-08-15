Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.