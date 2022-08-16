Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.