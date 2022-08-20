Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.