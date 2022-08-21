 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

