Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
