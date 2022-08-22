Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degre…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Roanoke's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 67F. Winds light and v…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We …
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Today's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degre…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is show…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…