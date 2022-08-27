Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

The Roanoke area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.