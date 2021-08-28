The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 99. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in Roanoke, VA
