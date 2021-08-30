The Roanoke area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thou…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of …
For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the …
This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Roanoke f…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds SW a…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.