Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Let’s be thankful it hasn’t been super active so far, but let’s don’t trash-talk the beast either. There’s plenty of time for the Atlantic hurricane season to become monstrous.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Pa…
The Roanoke area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies…
This evening in Roanoke: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke Monday. Temperatures are …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect clear s…