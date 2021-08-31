 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from TUE 2:00 PM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

