Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.