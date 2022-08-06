Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
The Roanoke area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected fo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Today's fore…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 72F. Winds lig…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Clouds lingering later. Low around 70F. Winds light and …
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are p…