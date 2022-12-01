Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees toda…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will s…
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We will see …
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead…
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Roanoke…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Sunday's…