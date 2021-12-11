Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.