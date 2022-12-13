Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
