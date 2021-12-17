Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Roanoke, VA
