Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

