Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
This evening in Roanoke: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hig…
This evening in Roanoke: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Roanoke temperatures …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…