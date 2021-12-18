Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.