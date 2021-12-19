 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

