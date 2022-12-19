 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

Tags

