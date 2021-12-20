Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.