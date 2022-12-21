Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Expect peri…
Roanoke people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Roanoke residents should…
Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …