Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
Right on cue, the winter solstice arrived Wednesday afternoon, marking the start of astronomical winter. Ice, rain, wind and brutal cold are a…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
