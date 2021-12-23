Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
