Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. The a…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 d…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Overcast with showers at times. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It shou…
The winter solstice, occurring in 2021 for the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21, is the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
This evening in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke tomorrow. It …
On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened: