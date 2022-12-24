Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.