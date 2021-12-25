 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

