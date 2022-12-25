 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

It will be a cold day in Roanoke, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

