It will be a cold day in Roanoke, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Right on cue, the winter solstice arrived Wednesday afternoon, marking the start of astronomical winter. Ice, rain, wind and brutal cold are a…
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy ra…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Ro…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 8 degrees is today's low. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds…
Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It should b…
Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
This evening in Roanoke: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 27F. SW winds at less than 5 mph, increasi…
2022 will be remembered in the U.S. for devastating flooding and storms — and extreme heat waves and droughts. Here's what it all means.
For the drive home in Roanoke: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 25F. Winds light and variab…