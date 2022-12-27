 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roanoke today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

