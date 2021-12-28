 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset

Tuesday is the first day of winter – but not the earliest sunset

Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert