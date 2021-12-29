Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Roanoke, VA
