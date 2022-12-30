 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

