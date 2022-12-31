Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
