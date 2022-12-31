Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.