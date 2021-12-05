 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

News Alert