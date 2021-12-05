Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Roanoke, VA
