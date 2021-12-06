 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

