Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Roanoke area…
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skie…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll see su…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Mainly clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Roan…