Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West.