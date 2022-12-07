Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
