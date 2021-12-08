Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Roanoke area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Roanoke, VA
