Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.