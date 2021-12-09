 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert