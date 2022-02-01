Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Tuesday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.