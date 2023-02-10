Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.