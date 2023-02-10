Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
After waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more, the Mid-Atlantic picked up their first accumulating snow of the winter last. It wasn't much…
The strong southwest winds responsible for Thursday’s warmth will ease away on Friday, but temperatures will remain well above normal. Colder …
We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Jo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud…
The last of three disturbances moved across Southwest Virginia early on Thursday morning. Initially, it appeared it would hold its precipitati…