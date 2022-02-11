Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.