Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.