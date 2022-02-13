The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Sunday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
