Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Sunday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

