Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in Roanoke, VA
